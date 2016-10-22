Soon, the chat stall or the tiny shop selling brownies on your college campus may have to move out.

Taking note that canteens, messes or other food establishments located in various educational institutions have not been licensed under the Food Safety Standards Act, 2006, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and their affiliated colleges to get their act together and ensure implementation of the Act.

A circular issued on Friday by Jaspal S. Sandhu, Secretary of UGC, says that as per the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, no person is allowed to commence any food business unless he possesses a valid licence.

The circular also asks educational institutions to contact the FSSAI to organise training for those handling food in establishments located on the campuses with the intent of providing “safe and wholesome food” to students. The principal of one of the top colleges in the city said that while two of the main canteens on the college campus were licensed, it would not be viable for the college to monitor small eateries on the campus. “But if it is a UGC circular, we will have to comply with it in the interest of students,” the principal said.

But students are a disappointed lot as they fear many of the small stalls that sell food at reasonable prices may have to face closure. “The canteens on the campus are not able to cater to thousands of students during the lunch hour. So students depend on small eateries to grab a quick bite,” said Pooja R., a final year B.A. student in a women’s college in the city.

