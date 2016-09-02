In the midst of opposition as well as legal scrutiny, the State government on Thursday ordered expedition of land acquisition for the Yettinahole drinking water project.

The project, costing Rs. 13,000 crore, seeks to provide water to drought-prone districts around Bengaluru by diverting eight tributaries of Netravati river.

A meeting presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to acquire 6,145 hectares, which includes 4,649 hectares of dryland, 226 hectares of coffee plantations, and 522 hectares of wetland, for the project.

Deputy Commissioners of Chikkamagaluru, Chickballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural and Urban, and Tumakuru districts were directed to ensure that the land acquisition process went off smoothly. The drought-prone districts are expected to benefit from the project.

An estimated Rs. 2,300 crore is to be released for acquisition in five phases, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minster T.B. Jayachandra after the meeting. The Social Impact Assessment would be conducted as per the Centre’s Land Acquisition Act, 2013 under which compensation will be given.

He said 90 per cent of the work on one of the weirs has been completed and 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the work has been completed on two other weirs. Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil said: “We have given priority for implementing the project.” A few days ago, the State Cabinet approved the establishment of a separate Board to oversee the implementation of both the Yettinahole as well as the Upper Bhadra projects, to speed up works.

The project has seen opposition from environmentalists and politicians in Dakshina Kannada district. The contention is that the diversion project will lead to further drying up of the Netravati that is the lifeline for the district.

Furthermore, this opposition has seen multiple cases being filed in the Principal Bench as well as Southern Zone of National Green Tribunal.

On August 29, the Principal Bench directed the State not to cut any tree for the project without approval from the Karnataka Tree Authority; while the Southern Bench directed the State government and Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. to give their stand on the appropriateness of the project.