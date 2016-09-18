Even as the State Government is mulling over appointing Subash Chandra Kuntia to the post of the Chief Secretary soon after the retirement of incumbent Arvind Jadhav at the end of this month, the State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa has demanded that Additional Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha be appointed to the post.

Mr. Kuntia and Ms. Prabha belonged to the 1981 IAS officers’ batch. Mr. Kuntia is on deputation to the central government.

In a press statement here on Sunday, Mr. Yeddyurappa said: “It is most deplorable on the part of the Congress government for indulging in machinations of the worst kind to deny the post of Chief Secretary to Ms. Prabha inspite of all the necessary qualifications and experience.She is a Dalit woman who passed civil services examination with commendable distinction,” he said, lauding Ms. Prabha’s contribution towards women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

The people of Bidar and Raichur still fondly remembered Ms. Prabha for her sterling performance as the Deputy Commissioner of two districts. She was credited to have implemented programmes pertaining to women’s empowerment, especially in rural areas. “In each and every angle, Ms. Prabha rightly and richly deserves to be considered for the post of chief secretary,” the former Chief Minister said.

“It is high time that the Congress stops shedding crocodile tears for the cause of Dalits. If the Congress government fails to take steps in favour of Ms. Prabha, it will stand further exposed in the eyes of the people,” Mr. Yeddyurappa said.