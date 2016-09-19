We all have a bucket list that we carry in our heads, and the words on it may vary—travel around the world, get into the army and the like. What if you were given a canvas and asked to reveal your dreams for everyone to know?

Students of Shrishti School of Design, in collaboration with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), have come up with just this idea at the Cubbon Park metro station. They designed an art installation made entirely of sticky notes on a wall of the underground platform at the station. Commuters were invited to write whatever they felt on the notes, which were arranged to spell out “Bucket List”.

Vasanth Rao, director, BMRCL, said the installation was part of a larger project to cover various metro stations in the city. “We are trying to promote art in Bengaluru in various forms. Some of the stations can lend themselves as a space for community art. We are trying to give the community a sense of connection with the metro, as well as give artists a space to showcase their work,” Mr. Rao added.

