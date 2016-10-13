G.E.F. Nethradeep Eye Hospital organised a programme at T. Chennaiah Rangamandira here on Thursday to mark the World Sight Day.

District Blind Control Officer Dr. Kalavathi inaugurated the programme. She underlined the need for protecting the eyes.

Dr. Kalavathi explained the schemes and programmes undertaken by the government.

Nethradeep Hospital chairman and trustee Dr. Sundarram Shetty spoke among others.

ASHA workers, nursing students and those involved in eye care initiatives participated in the programme.