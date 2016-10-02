The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports will conduct a six-day workshop in anchoring and news reading from October 21 at the State Youth Centre here. An interview will be held on October 20 for selection of candidates.

Classes will be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily and accommodation will be provided outstation candidates. Those aged between 18 and 35 and passed PU are eligible. Registration fee is Rs. 100. Call 22214911 or 7899506434 for more details, according to a release. — Staff Reporter