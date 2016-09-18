A workshop for high school science teachers on ‘Sun’ will be organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on September 22. The workshop comprises discussion on various aspects about the Sun such as structure, chemical composition, physical properties and phenomena, besides activities that can be used in the classroom teaching. Number of participants is limited to 40 and last date for registration is September 21. Registration can be made over phone or by email to info@taralaya.org. Details can be obtained from Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on 22379725 or 22266084 or visit www.taralaya.org.