Gauri Lankesh and Jasmeen Patheja responded to questions from our readers during a web chat on women’s safety

How safe are women in public transport? Will separate buses ensure safety? How do we avoid the ‘gaze’ while waiting for transport? These were just a few of the questions our panellists — journalist and author Gauri Lankesh and Blank Noise founder Jasmeen Patheja – responded to during a web chat on women’s safety.

While Ms. Lankesh said that Namma Metro is relatively safer than other modes of public transport, she did admit that she had not used public transport for several years. She also said while there are a considerable number of guards at metro stations, there is nearly no police presence near bus stands or auto stands. Her advice for young women is to travel with a friend, as there is safety in numbers.

To a question on whether gender segregation in public spaces will help address the issue, Ms. Patheja said while it may enable mobility, it is not a solution.

Ms. Lankesh stressed on the need for gender sensitivity training in colleges, police stations and other institutions. This, she believed, would go a long way in containing harassment of women. She said training in self-defence will help.

When one reader sought to know why the length of the skirt is always a measure of character, Ms. Lankesh said that attire and character are not related in any way.

Agreeing with her, Ms. Patheja said Blank Noise is working on a project — I Never Ask For It mission — to eradicate victim blame and anything that justifies sexual or gender based violence. She invited citizens/individuals/communities to bring the garment they wore when they experienced violence. “The garment is a memory, witness and the sender’s voice. Garments stand together as an installation, in solidarity: no excuse for sexual violence,” she said.

Those interested in the project can write to actionhero@blanknoise.org.