Bengaluru: Two girls, who grew up in an orphanage without knowing about their biological parents and the caste, got a relief on Friday as the Karnataka High Court permitted them to apply for the posts of Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) by mentioning “NIL” in the mandatory column for mentioning the caste of the applicants in the online application system.

Mohanakumari and Mani, who are being looked after since their childhood at Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO working for the welfare of orphans and poor children in Mysuru, could not submit their online applications as they could not fill up the mandatory caste column as they were not aware of their castes.

Justice B.V. Nagarathna, in an interim order, also permitted the girls to submit applications in physical form in case the online applications are not accepted due to not mentioning of caste while directing the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which is conducting examination to select eligible candidates for the posts, to accept such applications for the purpose of scrutiny. The KEA’s instructions to the applicants had said that caste column should consist of a minimum of three letters.

Pointing out that the petitioner girls wanted to apply under the General Category (GM) quota, the petitioners’ counsel had pointed out that denial of an opportunity for applying for a job sans mentioning caste while applying under GM amounts to discrimination amongst the job-seekers.

Recounting their days of surviving on streets, from where the NGO had taken them to its shelter, the petitioners have stated that they had directly appeared for the seventh standard exam during 2005, and their care-taker organisation’s name was mentioned as their “parents” in their school certificate on government’s instruction. Later both of them had completed SSLC, pre-university and under graduate courses in regular stream. At present Mohanakumari and Mani are awaiting results of their final year exams of M.Com and M.Sc courses respectively from the Mysore University.

The Court adjourned further hearing while ordering issuance of notices to the State government and the KEA.

