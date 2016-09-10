#WHATSYOURISSUE

Public spaces, campuses or PG rooms… no place is safe for women

For women living in any city in India, the threat of harassment and violence is always there. When walking on dimly-lit pavements, driving alone, travelling in a crowded bus or simply using public spaces, they are always alert for any hint of trouble. This reality defines their daily life. While Bengaluru is a vibrant city that attracts people from different parts of India, the issue of women’s safety in public spaces remains largely unaddressed.

Over the last week, The Hindu’s #whatsyourissue campaign highlighted some of the problems women and college students face every day. As one reader put it, “We are expected not to stay out late at night, dress appropriately, always remain in a group because there is safety in numbers, never loiter… but why are these restrictions applicable to men?”

There’s a chasm between the experiences of men and women.

We opened the series with safety in rented accommodation and hostels. In August, a woman was raped at knife point in her paying guest accommodation. The attack took place in what she thought was a safe and personal space. Later, it emerged that the building had no security measures, not even a guard though it was home for close to 60 working women.

This prompted the BMMP to start a survey of all PG accommodations to ensure that those with licences to operate are adhering to the required safety guidelines.

Another issue that concerns pedestrians and motorists is the lack of street lights. Most pedestrians, especially women, are wary of walking down dimly-lit roads. Readers complained of vehicles slowing down close to them or people passing lewd comments.

“How is it normal to be afraid of what’s lurking around the corner every time you walk down a deserted or dark stretch?” asked HR professional Asha Mathews, who pointed out that even skywalks are not properly lit.

Following complaints of poor lighting even in the Central Business District, MLA N. A. Harris promised to remedy the situation.

Freedom to move around campuses is another issue that received an overwhelming response from students. While several colleges boast of vast campuses, they are eerily empty once the sun sets. Instead of occupying these spaces, students are either at home or in their hostels, because it’s safer.

On Saturday, The Hindu invites its readers to its office on Infantry Road at noon to discuss these issues with Charan Reddy, ACP (West) and K.S. Vimala, State vice-president, All India Democratic Women's Association. The interaction will be followed by a web chat with journalist and writer Gauri Lankesh and Blank Noise founder Jasmeen Patheja between 4 and 5 p.m.

Better management of public transportation can go a long way for safety of women and children in Bengaluru

No security of women even in day light.. what to say after dark

The stretch from Electronics City to Bommasandra on Hosur Road is pitch dark. There are no street lights, no speed breaker or no sky walk. There are many IT companies in the area. I had registered a complained with NHAI. Though they responded, nothing has been done.

Public transportation is a big problem in Bengaluru now. Women dont feel safe in Public Transport.

