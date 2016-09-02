A two-day mega event “ThinkBig 2016” on women entrepreneurship organised by WEconnect International in association with State government will be held on November 14 and 15 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on the outskirts of the City.

The event is expected to witness participation of over 4,000 women entrepreneurs from various sectors, Large and Medium Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande told presspersons here on Friday.

The programme ThinkBig 2016 has been crafted with a view to educate women entrepreneurs, train them with right skills, assess opportunities and connect them with the business eco-system.

E-commerce policy

To give a boost to e-commerce business in the State, the Congress Government has proposed to bring in an e-commerce policy. The Vision Group on industries constituted by the Government has given suggestion on the need of having e-commerce policy for the state, which houses online firms such as Flipkart Ltd, Amazon.in and cab aggregator, Ola.

The Vision Group headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested the Industries Department to formulate e-commerce policy to address issues that hinder business and trade. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon Ltd, has mooted the idea of introducing an e-commerce policy.

The idea for a policy to govern the sector comes at a time when the Central and state governments are trying to regulate the space and the business operating in the country, Mr. Deshpande said.

In Karnataka, Flipkart Ltd and Amazon have been operating business for the last few years and taxation remained the main issue. Ola and Uber Technologies Inc. have dragged the state government to court over state taxi aggregator rules. The legal tussles have strained the relationship between e-commerce and the government machinery.