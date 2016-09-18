Twenty-two year old Bhagyashree, who is one among the 11 arrested in the KPN bus depot arson case, agreed to be a part of the attack in exchange for biryani, claimed the police.

“Investigations revealed that on Monday evening, a few youth who knew Bhagyashree went to her house and asked her to join them in the protest, where she would get biryani,” said a senior police officer, adding that she had confessed to setting one bus on fire.

There were over 40 buses parked in the yard, and all of them were torched.

Investigators believe that Bhagyashree is a member of a Kannada organisation. She was arrested based on CCTV footage showing her carrying a plastic can of fuel. She then handed it over to her associates to pour on the buses.

“The footage shows that Bhagyashree was followed by some men, who assaulted the security guards and other staff on the premises. We believe that she had connections with both, current and former employees, who were unhappy with the management,” the officer added.

Bhagyashree is a native of Raichur and had lost her father five years ago. She eked out a living doing odd jobs, but it was not enough to support her mother, who lives with her at D’Souza Nagar close to the KPN bus depot.

According to the police, nine women were among the over 400 people arrested for spreading violence on September 12 in the city. The CID is investigating the case.