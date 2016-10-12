Two bike borne men robbed an elderly woman of her gold chain at Mathikere on Wednesday.

The victim Sumithra was returning home after buying milk from a nearby shop, when the duo approached her. The pillion rider snatched her gold chain weighing 25gm, causing Sumithra to fall. Before she could recover and raise alarm, the duo sped from the scene.

The Yeshwanthpur police have taken up the case and are verifying the CCTV footage.