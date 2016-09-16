A 30-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Ulsoor on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, around 10 p.m., her husband found her body in the kitchen with 10 to 15 injuries on her neck, said the police, who suspect that she was strangulated.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. According to police, Suprita, a housewife, had been married to Raviraj (36) for seven years.

They have a five-year-old child and the family has been living in a single BHK house for the past few years. "We are questioning the neighbours and relatives. Further investigation is on," said a senior police officer.