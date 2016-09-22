A 40-year-old woman was killed and several others injured in a stampede for food coupons in Shivajinagar on Wednesday morning.

More than 6,000 people had gathered outside a hall in Bamboo Bazaar to collect free coupons that being distributed by a city-based philanthropist. Many had travelled to the city from Tumakuru, Kolar and other neighbouring towns for the coupons.

However, the management could not control the crowd and stopped distributing coupons just a few minutes after opening the gates. In anger, people who had stood in queue through the previous night tried to storm the hall.

The police tried to control the mob, but in vain. In the melee, 40-year-old Zeenathunnis from DJ Halli fell down and was crushed in the stampede. The Shivajinagar police had to disperse the crowd before they could get to the woman, but by the time she was taken to Bowring Hospital, she had passed away.

Sensing trouble, the organisers fled the scene.

Witnesses, however, have accused the police of exacerbating the situation. Rahmath, one eyewitness, said the stampede began when the police started caning the crowd. “The stampede started with people trying to escape them,” he said. “Zeenathunnis fell under the feet of those who were trying not to get caned.”

The Shivajinagar police dismissed the allegation. “The coupons were being sponsored by Asif, a city-based businessman and philanthropist. He provides free ration to the poor every year,” a police officer said. He added that no case has been registered against him.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.