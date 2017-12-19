Bengaluru

Woman consumes pesticide in office of police chief

more-in

A woman, aged around 25, consumed pesticide in the office of the police commissioner on Infantry Road on Tuesday around 6 p.m. A few policemen snatched the bottle from the woman, Roopa, and shifted her to the hospital opposite the commissioner’s office.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that she was seeing a man who had cheated her. “She was carrying a complaint, but we do not know whom she wanted to meet,” an officer said.

She is said to be out of danger, police sources said.

Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar promised to redress her grievance after she recovers.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2017 11:16:26 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/woman-consumes-pesticide-in-office-of-police-chief/article21948179.ece

© The Hindu