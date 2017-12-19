Woman consumes pesticide in office of police chief

more-in

A woman, aged around 25, consumed pesticide in the office of the police commissioner on Infantry Road on Tuesday around 6 p.m. A few policemen snatched the bottle from the woman, Roopa, and shifted her to the hospital opposite the commissioner’s office.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that she was seeing a man who had cheated her. “She was carrying a complaint, but we do not know whom she wanted to meet,” an officer said.

She is said to be out of danger, police sources said.

Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar promised to redress her grievance after she recovers.