BDA owes nearly Rs. 31 crore to more than 80 individuals and organisations who had parted with land for the project.— Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.

Authority had acquired her property near Kanteerava Studios

Quick thinking by a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) official saved the life of 50-year-old Mangala who tried to commit suicide in the office premises around 3.30 p.m. on Monday. When BDA land acquisition officer Zahara Khanum saw Mangala consume poison, she rushed her to a hospital in Fraser Town.

“It was an emergency situation and Zahara acted swiftly. She was with Mangala till late evening in the ICU,” said a BDA official.

The police suspect that desperation drove Mangala to take this extreme step.

A few years ago, the BDA had acquired her property near Kanteerava Studio, promising compensation, for the construction of the grade separator. “Due to this, she lost the rent from the house. But she also did not get any compensation from the authority. She has repeatedly been coming to the office and seeking assistance from the officials,” said a police officer. The Seshadiripuram police are yet to register a case.

“We have to get information from Mangala. She has not gained full consciousness and is undergoing treatment,” said a police officer.