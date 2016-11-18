There are nearly five lakh small-scale industries in the State, and the non-availability of cash has resulted in disgruntled workers, delayed logistics, and loss of production.— Photo: Sudhakara JainSudhakara Jain

A large section of the small-scale industries (SSI) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) is reeling with the demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes. While the demonetisation of these notes is being widely supported, the accompanying limits on cash withdrawals have placed severe restrictions on how these companies do business, owners say.

With roughly five lakh small-scale industries in the State, the non-availability of cash has resulted in disgruntled workers, delayed logistics, and subsequent loss of production.

“The SSI sector operates on a ‘just-in-time’ delivery model and our foreign clients will not accept delays in delivery. How can we explain to customers from other countries that we are having trouble withdrawing money from banks,” said A. Padmanabha, president of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association .

An SSI unit owner, on condition of anonymity, said, “For a company with a turnover of Rs. 1 crore, it would be essential to have around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 as petty cash every day. This has now become impossible as there are weekly withdrawal restrictions of Rs. 50,000 on current accounts and Rs. 25,000 on cash credit accounts.” This petty cash is normally used for transporting goods, paying costs of labour, and dealing with other minor expenditures.

“A lot of logistical issues have now come up because we don’t have ready cash. This is leading to losses for an industry which is already in a very precarious condition. The government must have thought this through before placing restrictions,” he said.

Some sectors that sell mostly to wholesale dealers are hit more than others. “MSMEs usually act as feeders to larger companies, and cash transactions are rare here. However, sectors such as furniture makers and plastics manufacturers which sell to dealers are stuck with a lot of black money because dealers usually do not believe in documentation. This is going to affect them badly,” said an industrialist and a trade body member.