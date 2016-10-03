The impasse over allowing cross-border transport between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (T.N.) has apparently had a huge fallout on the tourism industry.

Tourist taxi operators and owners are citing losses worth crores of rupees each day owing to the ban on Karnataka and T.N. registered vehicles entering the other State.

The ban because of the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, taxi owners said, has been in place since September 10.

“Over 4,000 private taxis ply to Tamil Nadu daily, mainly from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Many of these are usually corporate trips as a lot of industrial hubs, which include chemical, automobile and other manufacturing units, are situated in Tamil Nadu., such as in Hosur and Sriperumbudur,” said Radhakrishna Holla, president, Bangalore Tourist Taxi Operators’ Association.

The hopes of tour operators and taxi owners to make up for the slump in the number of corporate trips during the holiday season — which usually sets in for Dasara and Deepavali — with tourist trips, have also been dashed, he said.

“Many families from the State head towards Ooty and Kodaikanal during these holidays. Even these are not happening now. We hope the two governments arrive at an agreement on this soon,” Mr. Holla said.

However, the Attibele police said the border would remain sealed off for inter-State transport for ‘KA’ and ‘TN’ registration vehicles till at least October 6, when the Supreme Court is expected to take up the next hearing over the Cauvery dispute.