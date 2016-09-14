Appealing to the people of the State to remain calm and not get perturbed over the decision to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured them of ensuring supply of drinking water to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and other towns as well as villages in the Cauvery basin till the onset of next monsoon in June next year.

Briefing mediapersons after an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers here, the Chief Minister said Cauvery waters would also be released for irrigation purposes as per the staggered schedule drafted by the irrigation consultative committee.

He described the Supreme Court’s modified order, which stipulated release of water at 12,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu till September 20, as “a very difficult order to comply withå.

But the State did not have any option but to release water as it was not possible to go against the Supreme Court’s order, he said.