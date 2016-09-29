A visibly upset former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Wednesday wondered why the Supreme Court had directed Karnataka to release water at the rate of 6,000 cusecs for three days to Tamil Nadu rather than send a team of experts to all the reservoirs in both the States to ascertain the ground reality.

“If the court accepts Tamil Nadu’s argument that underscores the need of water for wilting crops, we should stand by our claim for water drinking purpose,” he said.

Hearing on SLP

Mr. Gowda is worried about the fate of the Special Leave Petition (SLP), filed by the Karnataka government questioning the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, which is coming up for hearing after nine years on October 18. “I will explain the plight of the people in the Cauvery basin during my deposition in the court,” he said.