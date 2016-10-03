Damaged:The contractor who has taken up dredging of Doddabommasandra lake in Bengaluru has dumped silt on the adjoining wetland.— Photo: Sudhakara Jain

The work on rejuvenating a lake at Doddabommasandra in north Bengaluru has itself become a serious threat to the waterbody.

The contractor dredging the lake — spread over 50 hectares — has dumped silt on the adjoining 2.5-acre wetland, resulting in irreparable damage to it.

According to Doddabommasandra residents, the contractor has even levelled the area using road rollers. Such damage to the wetland will also affect the water flow into the lake, even after it is rejuvenated, according to environmentalists.

The destruction of the wetland has triggered a citizens’ campaign, including a petition in change.org, to save it from encroachment. Initially, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials had claimed that it was a temporary measure to accommodate earthmovers on the lakebed so that they could take up dredging.

Park, open-air gym

“But when I confronted the local councillor, he claimed that the area was being filled up and levelled to develop a park and set up an open-air gym,” said Madhuri Subbarao, a local resident leading the campaign to save the wetland around the lake.

Such facilities are not part of the detailed project report (DPR), and this has lead to allegations of encroachment.

Residents then approached the BBMP Lakes Division, which is overseeing the rejuvenation project; and after visiting the site, officials confirmed that the dumping of silt on wetland was illegal. The contractor was directed to remove the silt, but the work has not yet started. This has only raised fears of lobbies trying to encroach the wetland, residents said.

“Following my complaint to Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), the tahsildar and officials from Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority visited the lake for an inspection. We will fight till the wetland is cleared of the silt and restored,” Ms. Subbarao said.

Sridhar Pabbisetty, CEO, Namma Bengaluru Foundation, and a long-time resident of Vidyaranyapura, said the BBMP should come out with the DPR and be more transparent. “It’s ironic that the restoration work has itself threatened the lake today,” he said.

Though the damage to the wetland is not completely irreversible, it will take multiple monsoons to restore its topography, that too if the silt is scientifically cleared. “It will take at least five monsoons for the undulations and ridges of the wetland to come to a certain stage of normality. To restore its character as a habitat for flora and fauna would take even more time,” said Kshitij Urs of Peoples Campaign for Right to Water.