He is resident of Coles Park and works with his father at Bamboo Bazaar

When 21-year-old Juber stood on his motorcycle, performed a wheelie and then put up those pictures on social media, little did he expect the traffic police to land on his doorstep.

According to the personnel at Pulikeshi Nagar station, gangs that perform illegal bike stunts are being tracked. “We were monitoring different social media accounts and found him. We tracked him down using our informants after ascertaining the areas in which he was performing such stunts,” a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that Juber, a resident of Coles Park, Frazer Town, works with his father Abdul Wahid at a steel shop at Bamboo Bazaar. The police said he has been racing and performing stunts for a long time.

The police have slapped cases against him under Section 283 of the the Indian Penal Code (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), and Section 183 (driving at excessive speed), 184 (driving dangerously), and 189 (racing and speed trial) of the Motor Vehicles Act. “We are tracking other people and expect more such arrests in the coming days,” the police officer said.

People can click pictures of people performing such stunts or driving dangerously and share them with the traffic police. They can also tip us off on social media

—an officer attached to Pulikeshi Nagar station

Professional racers do not perform stunts on the road and endanger the lives of others. They race only on the track and are very responsible riders on the road. Such illegal stunts tarnish the name of professionals

— Arun Prasad,

a national-level racer