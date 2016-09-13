Either schools don’t have a Parent-Teacher Association or they are not functioning as effectively as they should

The abuse of a six-year-old in a renowned private school two years ago sent shockwaves across the city. It highlighted the need for stronger Parent-Teacher Associations to work with managements on ensuring children’s safety.

“The incident taught us that parents need to have a say in how a school functions. We realised that a PTA is not just some Sunday morning gathering. It is a powerful tool. In fact, it gives me a sense of security to know that someone is listening,” says Bindu Pattaswamy, a parent.

An active PTA can ensure safety of children in the campus, keep a check on eateries and stores selling goods outside the premises and promote extra-curricular activities. In many instances, PTAs have taken on the role of a regulator, not allowing school managements to arbitrarily increase fee or monopolise education.

However, several parents say that in most schools PTAs are not functioning as effectively as they should. “After the abuse in a private school, I was naturally scared for my daughter’s well-being. I wanted to meet the PTA members and request them to ask the management to bring in more security measures. But, getting in touch with the members has been a huge challenge,” says a parent.

Many question the reasons and method of forming a PTA. “Sometimes, it is just a knee-jerk reaction. An incident gets reported, and everyone goes into overdrive. Numerous PTAs are set up. Within a year, things fizzle out and these PTAs go into hibernation,” says Swetha Sharan, who has a Facebook page called Bangalore Schools.

Several schools don’t have PTAs or have PTAs that are only in name, and haven’t even met once since they were formed. “This is a disservice to the students,” said one parent.

Ms. Sharan says the need for a strong parent-teacher community in every school is urgent. “When a parent selects a school for his/her ward, the focus should not only be on the results that the school has produced. People need to start looking at how parent-friendly a school is,” she adds.

Possible solution: ‘Make PTA mandatory’

Namma Bengaluru Foundation had launched a campaign to help make PTAs stronger. Sridhar Pabbisetty, CEO of the foundation, say, “A strong mandate is needed to make PTAs work. Unless we have stringent rules, these groups will die.”

Most of the PTAs that are active don’t go beyond deciding on matters such as annual days, he says. “It is an uphill struggle. The Education Department must get involved and make formation of a strong PTA mandatory. Only when we have a systematic process in place will parents' voices be heard and interests of children will be looked into.”

Expert speak

“There are too many loose ends in the guidelines for schools. Schools are exploiting these to either stop formation of PTAs or render them ineffectual. We have filed a Public Interest Litigation petition in which we have prayed for formation of strong PTAs in schools,” says Selvaraj, vice-president, KSPA.

People Speak

“I don't think PTAs are playing an effective role in influencing management decisions. The foremost responsibility of children safety lies with the management. However, parents should be given opportunity make suggestions and ensure basic amenities. While these things take care of their physical hygiene and comfort, the other thing would be transparency which will ensure children's safety. In many schools, teachers are not very approachable. This scenario should change,” says Sivapriya Karthik, a parent.

“The problem is with the formation of the PTA. Parents hardly get to know when and how the association members are selected. In most schools, the PTA is just a puppet of the management. We don’t get to voice our concerns as parents,” says Nibedita R.

Reader’s Mail

“PTAs need to be decision-makers. What is sad is that many PTAs exist to fulfil government norms. Many parents don’t speak up fearing that their children will be targeted. What is worst is that PTAs have failed to end the corruption within schools. Due to this, many parents choose to stay away from PTAs,” says G. Srinivas.

“My child's school does not have a PTA. Whenever there is an issue, we are unsure whom to approach. The management hardly listens to parents’ concerns. A PTA is a must,” says Farheen F.