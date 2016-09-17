A child’s well-being becomes a priority only if parents work with school managements

Children spend the better part of their day in school. The onus of keeping them safe falls on teachers, principals, school managements, police, Education Department and parents. But recent events have proven that the implementation of safety measures is lax, in both government and private schools. Over the last week, The Hindu’s #whatsyourissue campaign highlighted some of the key problems within our education system that need to be addressed.

The spate of bus/van drivers who were caught by the police for drunk driving while ferrying students is a case in point. It was only after the police intervened that several private schools made it mandatory for drivers to take a breathalyser test. “But why wasn’t this done earlier? Do we have to wait for a tragedy to implement strict rules?” said a parent.

It’s only if parents work with school managements that a child’s well-being becomes a priority. And that is where Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) come into play. But here too, a majority of schools do not have active PTAs that can take up pertinent issues, such as transport, food being served to students, security measures and so on.

Selvaraj, vice-president of Karnataka State Parents Association, said that there too many loose ends in the guidelines for schools, which are exploited by some managements to either stop the formation of PTAs or render them ineffectual.

Another problem is vendors selling cigarettes outside schools. Parents and principals say they are unable to get rid of them, often due to resistance from residents in the neighbourhood.

The other problems are non-implementation of the Child Protection Policy and lack of penalties.

The Hindu invites readers to its office on Saturday to discuss these issues with officials of the Department of Women and Child Development and Department of Public Instruction at 4 p.m. The interaction will be followed by a web chat with Vasudev Sharma, executive director, Child Rights Trust and Komal Ganotra, Director, Policy Advocacy and Research at Child Rights and You, New Delhi at 6 p.m.

Kids safety is of major concern for me with the areas around schools making weed so easily available

@ZUBBY_44

Areas around schools has tobacco shops. A major concern for me

@KAMLESHNEEMA

There seems to be no age restriction on buying liquor. I have seen some kids buying alcohol in school dress

@PRIYASHARMA4211

Areas surrounding various schools are becoming a stop for illegal activities that can have grave consequences

@PROMISINGACE

There are too people selling alcohol to kids. Strict penalties has to be imposed

@GURVINDER_M

Safety of children at peril