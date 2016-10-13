Mumbai is the city that never sleeps, but Bengaluru is catching up for wholly different reasons. Excessive noise pollution, ironically prevalent in residential and sensitive areas such as those where hospitals and educational institutions are located, is causing sleepless nights for Bengalureans. And while the extended deadline (1 a.m.) for the city’s night life may have breathed new enthusiasm among a section, residents of areas that have emerged to be favourite hangouts for the pub-hoppers are not echoing their enthusiasm.

Raj Kumar Pillai, a resident of 100-ft road in Indiranagar, which easily tops this list, has even dragged the issue to the court of law. The resto bar behind his house has destroyed the quiet of the neighbourhood, he said.

“I even put up double-glazed windows in my house to cut out the noise, but this has not helped much. Pubs on terraces (open-air pubs) are a huge nuisance,” he said.

His neighbour, Vinoo Thimmaya, is 60 years old. But the real misery is felt by his 90-year-old mother. “We have been living in this Defence Colony house for over 30 years. This was earlier a purely residential area and a bank came up when it first went commercial. There are two pubs close by with open air beats. The situation is not so bad on Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday through the weekend, we have to put up with disturbed sleep,” he said.

The first response of most citizens in these cases is to call the police. But senior police officers too say the best they can do is slap a fine for causing nuisance on the owners.

“The licence to operate is given by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). They can cancel it if there is even scant respect for police reports and the notices that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has given the pub owners. People assume that we can barge in and have them closed down, but we have our own limitations,” said the officer.

The police are now contemplating tackling the problem of noise from open air restaurants and pubs with the same provisions that they use for the use of loudspeakers. Another officer pointed to an irony — the senior police officers’ mess in Ashok Nagar is also dealing with a similar problem. “Even we are not spared. We have to wait till 2 a.m. to catch some sleep in case we are there,” the officer said.

The source of noise pollution is not limited to pubs and restaurants. Apart from vehicular noise pollution through incessant honking, festivals such as Ganesha Chathurthi and Deepavali too bring in some problems — blaring music from Ganesha pendals and the bursting of firecrackers during the festival of lights. “Whenever we call the police to complain about instances of noise beyond 10 p.m., some of them say it is only a matter of a few days and request us to adjust,” said a resident, though a Supreme Court order bans the use of loudspeakers after 10 p.m.

“We are very clear about the law and how to follow it. As a responsible body, we have requested and asked members to follow the Supreme Court order. The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 is clear that the peripheral noise level of a privately owned sound system or a sound producing instrument should not exceed by more than 5 dB (A) the ambient noise standards specified for the area in which it is used,” says Ashish Kothare, Chapter Head, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

“Sound pollution due to increase in vehicular traffic, indiscriminate honking, construction activity, use of diesel generator sets, loudspeakers, bursting crackers, etc has been causing nuisance in the city, besides health hazards like stress, insomnia, annoyance and deafness. Even animals and pets are greatly distressed by sound pollution,” says S. Muneer.