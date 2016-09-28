If they don’t have their own vehicles, they are dependent on autos and taxi services

On most days, 25-year-old Sahana Rao (name changed), who works at a start-up in south Bengaluru, only gets done after 9 p.m. With her company not being able to provide transport, she has to depend on cabs to get back home.

Although there are options, such as the panic button in case of any emergency, she uses different ‘tricks’ to stay safe. While sometimes it's a simple loud phone conversation with her family about her whereabouts, there have been times when she’s called the aggregator’s customer service centre to inform that the driver was taking a detour. "I have to travel nearly 15 kilometres one way. I have no option but to depend on cabs, as they are safer compared to other modes of travel," she says.

With the lack of safe public transport options post 10 p.m., most people are dependent either on their own vehicles or autos and taxi services.

PR professonal Nikita Amin chooses to take a cab home from work at least thrice a week due to the lack of safer options. "Although, I end up paying more, it is certainly safer than waiting at a bus stop late at night," she says.

Explaining ways in which her company tries to make her feel ‘safe’, software professional Krithika R. says that her male colleagues insist that she leave office at 6 p.m., as her commute back home takes over an hour. "But why should my work suffer? It would be best if there are safer modes of public transport at night," she says.

The lack of a public transport system at night poses a problem not only for women. "Although I was thrilled when the Nayandahalli metro station was inaugurated as it provides connectivity to M.G. Road, it shuts down at 10 p.m., which is a disadvantage. When we go out on weekends, we have to depend on cabs for transport. The frequency of BMTC buses also reduces at night," says Kishore R., a businessman.

Besides unavailability of public transport at night, safety too is a matter of concern. Shreya Varna, an interior designer, has often had unpleasant experiences in cabs, like a driver constantly looking at the rear view mirror. "But what is the alternative? This is certainly better than waiting in isolated bus stops, which are more vulnerable. It would help if metro services are extended late at night," she says.

After the 2005 rape and murder of a BPO employee, although several companies tightened rules to ensure that women are accompanied by a male colleague or a security guard in transport provided by the office, this has not trickled down to all companies. Sometimes, women tend to opt out of office transport, as companies cut a substantial amount from the salary for the same.

Working women of all classes tend to feel unsafe. PrathibhaR., president, Garment and Textile Workers Union, says that many workers end up working overtime but find it difficult to return home. "Women working in the garment industry earn around Rs. 7,500 per month and cannot even afford a bus pass. They often depend on private buses, which are cheaper, to reach home. But they board such buses despite knowing that they are vulnerable. What to do? They are helplessly," she says.

Some companies, she says, provide transportation but tend to take more passengers that the capacity, which is unsafe.

‘Will increase services at night soon’

Although the city’s nightlife has been extended till 1 a.m., the transport system has not kept pace.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy admitted that the frequency of BMTC at night is poor. The corporation would soon add 1,650 buses and 250 AC buses to its fleet. "Once this is done, the frequency of buses will be increased at night," he said. CCTV cameras would be fixed in the new buses. Also, he said that he would write to BBMP to ensure that bus stops are well lit at night.

BMRCL is keen on offering more services at night. "But we need to be sure that there is a demand. Once we notice a significant increase in passengers at night, we will be willing to extend services," an official said.

Expert Speak

“While big offices provide drop facility for their women employees working late at night, small companies do not, which makes women vulnerable. As there are very few public transport options at night, women are compelled to shell out money for more expensive travel options,” says Manjula Manasa, chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Women.

People Speak

“Although cabs are more expensive, I prefer to use them as I feel safer. But the State government needs to look at safer public transport at night that are affordable andmore frequent,” says Pankhuri Rastogi, senior business associate in a tech company.

“Many women working in the garment industry tend to work late and don’t earn enough to afford even public transport. They tend to board private buses and tempos, which are very unsafe,” says Prathibha R., president, Garment and Textile Workers’ Union.