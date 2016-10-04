While they are known for better service, the number of patients continue to exceed facilities available

Recently, a two-year-old girl brought to Vani Vilas Hospital in dengue shock had to be taken to another government hospital as there were not enough ventilators available. On Sunday, the hospital’s paediatric ICU had two extra patients than the number of beds available.

While tertiary-level government hospitals in the city are known for better quality of service, the number of patients continues to exceed the facilities available.

“There are six beds in the critical care section of the paediatric ICU but sometimes we have eight or nine patients in need of round-the-clock care, and in such cases two children are accommodated in one bed,” said a medical student on rounds in the paediatric ICU (PICU) on Sunday.

R. Premalatha, HOD of Paediatrics at Vani Vilas Hospital, acknowledged that need outstripped supply in the hospital’s PICU. “We have six ventilator beds and 19 non-ventilator beds. The number of ventilators is not sufficient when compared to the number of patients.”

She added that the PICU did not have critical care practicians (intensivists), which had become a standard requirement in hospitals today, and instead the role was handled by paediatricians.

The situation is similar at the PICU in Indira Gandhi Institute for Child Health (IGICH), which being a referral hospital gets the most severe cases from across Karnataka. IGICH has three paediatric intensive care wards for intensive care where children are admitted based on severity of ailment. On Sunday, at PICU-3, where less severe cases are monitored, there were 23 patients in a 12-bed ward, with two patients in each bed.

All the 19 beds in the PICU-2 were full while six beds were occupied of the 12 in the emergency ward or PICU-1. Vinyasa Kolli, who was the on call doctor at the emergency ward at IGICH, said the number of admissions could increase at night. The situation had been much worse until last month due to the influx of viral fever and dengue cases. “During dengue season, we had as many as two or three admissions per bed. We cannot refuse admissions. If the parent is willing, we will admit the child,” she said.

A senior doctor at IGICH said that as most critical paediatric cases from across Karnataka were referred to the hospital, they could not turn away any patient.

Strengthen primary, secondary healthcare

One reason tertiary care hospitals receive a large number of patients is because of the trust reposed in them. “Many patients visit Vani Vilas Hospital instead of going to the nearest primary healthcare centre as they feel they will get better care,” said Rathan U. Kelkar, Mission Director, National Health Mission in Karnataka. He says strengthening PHCs will reduce the load. “The extra load comes because feeding centres are not catering to requirements. If patients feel PHCs are good, central hospitals will have a lesser influx of patients and will be able to concentrate on the more severe cases,” he said.