Water supply in areas coming under Northeast 2 and Northeast 3 sub-divisions of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is likely to be affected on Monday.

According to a BWSSB release, the work taken up to fix a broken 600-mm pipe near Shangri-La Hotel on Palace Road in Vasanthnagar — which had led to a large quantity of water being wasted — affected water supply in Northeast 2 and Northeast 3 sub-division areas on Sunday. The areas included Sanjaynagar, R.T. Nagar, Rehamat Nagar, Jayamahal, Shampura, L.R. Bande, Sultanpalya, Bhoopasandra, and Dollars Colony 1st Phase. Water supply in these areas is likely to be hit on Monday also, the release said.