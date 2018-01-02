Water ATM to come up on footpath

The RO plant is coming up on a footpath on Old Airport Road at Domlur. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

In neighbourhoods across the city, residents have been trying to reclaim pavements that often serve as illegal parking spaces or are used by unauthorised vendors.

In ward 112 (Domlur), residents are unhappy with local authorities for allowing a 'water ATM' to be built on the footpath on Old Airport Road. Their contention is that the RO plant for drinking water, commissioned by Shantinagar MLA N.A. Haris, is eating into the walking space meant for pedestrians.

Work on the plant started over 10 days ago. The residents’ welfare association has written to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local authorities and the MLA requesting them to stop the work and relocate the plant.

“Our complaints, however, have fallen on deaf ears, and the plant is nearing completion. The same people who talk so much about freeing footpaths are now encroaching them in the name of helping people,” said a resident of Domlur.

'Will lead to long queues'

According to RWA members, the water ATM, which will dispense drinking water at a cost of around ₹5 per litre, will lead to long queues. “Others will be forced to walk on the busy road. The plant is coming up right at the Old Airport Road traffic junction. There will be high chances of accidents,” a resident said.

Ward 112 Assistant Executive Engineer M. Ganesh Hegde said the site was chosen as the footpath is wide. “The pavement is 25 feet wide and the plant will occupy only 10 feet. Also, cows were being tied in the area. We are only putting the footpath to better use. It is for the benefit of the people. The residents are making an unnecessary fuss,” he said.