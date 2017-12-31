Water at Sobha construction site not fit for human consumption: Officials

more-in

A day after two persons working at the construction site of Sobha Ltd. on Balagere Road died of what doctors at St. John’s Hospital confirmed was cholera, the Health Department said the labourers were being supplied non-potable water for days. This led to an outbreak of infections.

Doctors from the department are not ruling out the possibility of water-borne diseases, apart from contagion, spreading because of overcrowding, lack of sanitation and presence of rats.

Two workers remain in the ICU. The labour settlement had around 1,500 workers, of which at least 35 were rushed to St. John’s Hospital after they complained of stomach pain and dizziness on Friday and Saturday.

Sanjiv Lewin, associate medical superintendent, St. John’s Hospital, said the patients were stable. “There is no denial that cholera was present. Seven samples tested yesterday (Saturday) were positive for hanging drop, which is a rapid diagnostic test. Three have also grown vibrio cholera, which is a gold standard. Others are still growing...”

On Sunday, the workers were made to undergo medical tests after many of them complained of diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, constipation, and cough and cold.

Officials sent six samples of water in two batches to the Public Health Institute. While doctors at St. John’s have confirmed three cases of cholera among the admitted, Health Department officials are awaiting confirmation of reports. Nonetheless, at the outset, the water “did not look fit for human consumption”, they said.

“We are conducting clinical tests for multiple diseases. The lab reports will have to confirm whether it was an outbreak of cholera or another disease. What is for sure is that the water was contaminated,” said Krishnappa, medical officer of Varthur Primary Health Centre, adding that the water also had high algae content.

The builders were sourcing water from a private supplier. The water would then be poured into open tanks from where the workers would collect it for drinking and other purposes. “The tanks needed cleaning and the RO plant was not even functioning,” an official said. The officials also said the labour settlement had no drainage system, the sanitation was poor, and uncleared garbage had created a stench.

Sobha Ltd., in a statement, said it was monitoring the situation and working to find the root of the problem. “We are examining to understand whether the incident was due to water contamination or a visit by any affected applicant worker who could have been the disease carrier. We have taken steps to reinforce sanitation habits among the workers...”

‘Repeated requests fell on deaf ears’

An irate group of labourers at the Sobha labour settlement alleged that their repeated requests for better hygiene and maintenance to supervisors of the company overseeing the project went unanswered.

“The builders deducted ₹300 every month from our pay for maintenance of the boarding facility, but failed to provide basic facilities to us,” a worker said.

Subhas Mohanty, another labourer, said: “Every time we pointed out that the water had mud in it and was not clean, they asked us not to raise these complaints.”

Furthermore, there were at least 14 people in each room. The workers alleged that an inadequate number of toilets were not provided, forcing them to resort to open defecation.

Workers head back home

Following widespread panic after the deaths were reported, the builders evacuated the workers in the labour settlement and temporarily locked down the premises.

On Sunday, chaos reigned as clothes were burnt, tanks emptied and disinfectants sprayed everywhere, even as bags were packed by groups of workers ready to return home.

“The labour sheds have been locked. We are unable to get a place to stay anywhere outside. The only option we have is to go back home,” said Deven, a worker from Assam.

Dileep, a worker from Odisha, said some people left on Saturday itself. “They have been calling us from the train asking us to vacate immediately. We too will leave soon.”

Leaving in a hurry, the workers have no guarantee of being paid. “We were hired through a contractor, who we have been unable to contact. They still have to pay us for this month,” Mr. Deven added.