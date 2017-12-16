Water aplenty this year, but taps still dry in Kolar

more-in

Kolar, one of the most water-starved districts of Karnataka, saw bountiful rains this year after more than 12 years of drought.

This, however, has not ended the water woes of the district because of lack of planning on the part of the civic body and the political dispensation.

Spread over 30 sq. km, Kolar city has over two lakh people, residing in 35 wards, who are largely dependent on tankers. The rains could have changed this.

However, the directions of the Deputy Commissioner to revive defunct tubewells and supply water through pipelines have not yielded results. Even pipelines have not been laid in all areas. Currently, there are only 11,000 pipeline connections in the city.

Ammerahalli tank, the main source of water supply to the city, got filled following heavy rain. Maderahalli and Kolaramma tanks, the two other sources, too got enough water.

Pushpalatha, a resident of R.G. Layout in ward no. 7, said. “We are paying ₹450 per a tanker-load of water,” she said. Houses which have pipeline connections are getting unhygienic water as the purifying unit is out of order, complain residents.

According to Rajamma, a resident of Katharipalya, they get water once in three to four days. “And as it is unclean, we have to purchase potable water,” she added.

In August, the then Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra ordered stopping supply of water through tankers following accusations that a huge amount was being siphoned off by producing fake bills. However, this has not discouraged the large-scale use of tankers in the region.