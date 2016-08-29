Karnataka : Bengaluru , 28/08/2016 . ( For The Hindu Campaign ) Garbage dumped in storm water drain at Koramangala near Passport office in Bengaluru 28th, August 2016 . Photo : Bhagya Prakash K

Civic officials alone are not to blame as citizens continue to dump unsegregated garbage

A few months ago, some proactive citizens of HSR Layout tried to get rid of a garbage black spot that covered almost 80 per cent of the stretch that makes up 27th Main Road. It was the sixth or seventh time that such an exercise was being undertaken. However, a few weeks later, garbage was back on the road.

“There are two other problem spots that will not go; one is on 7th Main in Sector 1 and another, in the neighbourhood, at the dead end of 7th Cross,” says a resident of HSR Layout.

In Koramangala, a stubborn black spot is the pile of garbage outside the National Games Housing Village and the Regional Passport Office. There are some spots on this road where garbage is dumped before being shifted to bigger vehicles. But, the garbage sometimes spills onto the road and affects traffic movement, say residents.

“A few months ago, garbage was covered by a cloth by some civic-minded individuals. But the cloth is coming apart and the garbage is beginning to spill on to the road again,” says Santosh, a nearby resident, adding that recently an octogenarian had cancelled a visit to his house after losing his way on that stretch of the road.

Citizens can identify with such stories. Almost every neighbourhood has its own permanent black spot where garbage piles up. The rain makes it even worse.

Motorists happening to take Richmond Road will have to take in the smell of garbage, which can even permeate rolled-up windows and air-conditioning. Shivajinagar and the lanes of Commercial Street have so many such spots that they have become as familiar as the buildings themselves.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had identified close to 8,000 black spots towards the end of 2014, and the numbers have only increased since then.

****

Possible solutions

‘Deploy ex-servicemen’

Most black spots were initially garbage collection points before door-to-door collection became the norm. It’s not just the result of apathy on the part of civic officials but also the lack of civic sense among citizens.

“Pourakarmikas can segregate the waste at back spots to show people how it can be done. At a later date, those found to be dumping mixed waste can be identified and penalised,” says N.S. Ramakanth, waste management expert. He suggests hiring two ex-servicemen for every ward.

Apart from manned kiosks, another solution is to provide dust bins at such spots for wet and dry waste. Hefty fines can also be deterrent, say civic officials.

****

All it takes is strong action from the BBMP to put an end to black spots, but citizens, too, are to blame. With a little investment, the BBMP can put up kiosks manned by pourakarmikas in problem areas to prevent people from dumping mixed waste on the road.

N.S. Ramakanth, waste management expert and member of Solid Waste Management Round Table.

****

Readers Speak

Piles of garbage are dumped on Avenue Road, BKS Iyengar Road, and A.S. Char Street. The trading community brings most of the revenue for the city, but has to struggle to get the garbage cleared

Sajjan Raj Mehta, trade activist

****

It’s not unusual for Kodihalli residents to live with stink inside their houses because of the garbage waiting for its turn to be collected. The BBMP’s claim of successful regular door-to-door garbage collection is a myth. We are forced to dump garbage on street corners. BBMP can place garbage bins at every street corner, which can be emptied in the night.

Anand Prasad, Kodihalli resident

**

Reader’s mail

Garbage collection trucks or autos don’t come daily in our area. Sometimes they come after weeks. Also, there is no fixed timings for them. As we can’t keep the garbage in our homes, we are forced to throw it out.

Parth, HAL 2nd Stage resident

**

It is nearly impossible to walk down the road at Doddathoguru village in south Bengaluru as garbage is dumped along the stretch. The stench is unbearable.

Sikha Sunam, Doddathoguru resident

**

Garbage is being regularly dumped on ECC Road, Whitefield. Mostly small restaurants dump leftover here. This is usually done in the early hours of the day, and BBMP does not clear the garbage.

Utkarsh Singh, Whitefield resident

**

Social media comments

No one has come for garbage collection from three months in 4th Cross, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Sultanpalya Main Road. As a result, people are throwing garbage on the roads. No action has been taken in spite of complaints to authorities.

Raj Kumar Pandey

**

@sangeetaagrawa2

Garbage management system of Bangalore is very poor, with tons tons of garbage left littered here and there.

**

In areas such as BTS Layout and Arakere, BBMP vehicle doesn’t come to collect garbage daily. As a result, garbage gets piled up on the roads.

Noori Asma

There is an abandoned theatre in Wilson Garden. It is now being used to dump garbage. Also, piles of garbage are set on fire.

Jhatkaa