Questions have now been raised on Tarabai Jadhav’s eligibility to buy agricultural land in Anekal, under Section 79A and 79B of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, which prohibits any person with non-agricultural income of over Rs. 2 lakh from buying agricultural land.

In his clarification, Chief Secretary Arvind Jadhav claimed that his mother bought the land from the proceeds of sale of agricultural land in Devanahalli.

Documents, however, suggest that through this period she definitely earned more than Rs. 2 lakh an annum, which is the upper limit as per the Act to buy agricultural land.

The question being raised is whether revenue officials have overlooked this provision of law. “It is clear that Ms. Tarabai Jadhav’s land purchase violated Section 79A and 79B of KLR Act, 1961, which should also be part of the probe,” said Ravi Krishna Reddy of Lancha Mukta Karnataka Nirmana Vedike.