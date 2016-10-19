blowing hot and cold:Bengaluru has been witnessing cold mornings and warm afternoons for the last couple of days forcing people to take out their woollens and umbrellas during the course of the day.— Photos: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

KPTCL says that the peak demand is only set togo up in the coming days in Bengaluru city

Experiencing summer-like power cuts in October? Blame it on the warm weather. Power utilities are seeing at least five per cent increase in the peak demand owing to the lack of rain as well as high temperatures, which is reportedly causing an overload on the transmission lines.

Complaints have been rife from various parts of Bengaluru about intermittent power supply. Officials in the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) said this could be because the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) was shifting the load after witnessing an overload in some parts.

“The energy consumption stands at 200 MU while the peak load is around 9,000 MW,” said a Bescom official.

KPTCL officials said this was at least five per cent more than the peak demand for this time of the year.

“However, we cannot tell what the exact peak demand for this date was last year as it would be dependent on what day it was — if it was a Sunday or a working say, for example. But the demand has certainly gone up because of no rains and warm temperature,” said a senior official. The large number of new connections, especially in Bengaluru, has also been a contributory factor, he added.

There is no good news in the near future too.

The KPTCL official also said the peak demand was only set to go up in the coming days.

“The holidays are ending, which means everyone is back to work. By December, the agricultural load will also increase. By February and March, the peak demand may reach 10,000 MW as the industries will reach the end of the financial year,” he said.

At the same time, officials are also admitting that the State is managing to “scrape through” with the available power, which at present is around 9,500 MW.

