Bangalore Physiotherapists Network will mark World Physiotherapy Day by organising a walkathon on Sunday. The event will commence near Cubbon Park gate, opposite U.B. City, at 7.30 a.m. Doctors, government officials, cine artistes and sports personalities are expected to participate, according to a release. For details, call 9845275324 or 9844037934.

Organic produce and millet mela

The Department of Agriculture and Jaivik Krishi Society will jointly organise a two-day organic produce and millets mela from September 10. Registered organic farming associations, wholesale and retail traders can register by September 8, said an official release. For details, call 7259004271 or 080-26711594.

District-level sports programme postponed

The district level sports and cultural programmes being organised by the Department of Disabled and Senior Citizens for disabled and senior citizens at Bhagatsingh Ground in Doddaballapur on September 9 has been postponed to September 13 in view of the Karnataka bandh called over the sharing of Cauvery water. Those aged above 60 years can participate in the event along with senior citizens card or with certified documents. For details, call 080-23423181 or 23427761.