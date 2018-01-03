Vocalist Radha Vishwanathan dead

more-in

Carnatic vocalist Radha Vishwanathan (83), daughter of M.S. Subbulakshmi, who accompanied the legendary queen of music for nearly 5 decades on stage died in Bengaluru last night. “My mother Radha Vishwanathan breathed her last on Tuesday night, at 11.50 p.m. She was suffering from pneumonia for the last few weeks but was mentally very active,” confirmed Radha’s son V. Shrinivasan, a businessman settled in Bengaluru.

Radha had shifted base from Chennai more than a decade ago and came down to Bengaluru to stay with her son, and continue teaching music to her grand-daughter S. Aishwarya who was taking forward her legacy. “My grandmother has taught me nearly 700 compositions and has asked me to carry on with the rich MS legacy,” said Ms. Aishwarya.

Radha was born at Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu in 1934.

She is survived by her sons V. Chandrashekar and V. Shrinivasan; daughters-in-law Sikkil Mala Chandrashekar and Geetha Shrinivasan; and grand daughters S. Aishwarya and S. Saundarya.

The cremation will be at 3pm today at Bengaluru, said Mr. Shrinivasan.