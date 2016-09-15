Garbage collection and its disposal in several parts of the city were disrupted for two days following Monday’s violence over the Cauvery row.

With garbage lorries not in a position to leave the city and a majority of the garbage collectors staying home as a precautionary measure, massive piles of garbage were seen at several areas.

In Hegganahalli, Magadi Road and Jayamahal, people were burning mounds of garbage.

“Miscreants re setting fire to garbage at certain spots and running away,” said N.S. Ramakanth, a waste expert who volunteers with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in handling big-waste generating situations.

“Contractors have piled up garbage in their lorries because they were cautious about moving it on a curfew day. They do not want to face additional cost of transporting it today (Wednesday) ... this is the reason why garbage is being set on fire,” said a BBMP official, adding that in several wards— where garbage is supposed to be picked up twice a day—garbage was collected just once.

According to the BBMP Waste Management Department estimates, the city generates 4,000 tonnes of garbage daily.

“At least 3,000 tonnes of garbage remains unprocessed,” added Mr. Ramakanth.