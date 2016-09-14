The charred remains of the buses of a private transport operator that were torched by protesters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.— Photo: PTI

Monday’s violence in Bengaluru and different parts of the State over the sharing of Cauvery waters resulted in 97 vehicles being burnt and 103 vehicles being damaged.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here after a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and top-ranking police officials to review the law and order situation on Tuesday, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said of the 97 vehicles that were torched, 78 were burnt in Bengaluru.

The Home Minister said the police had arrested 335 people so far in connection with the violence, and more arrests were likely as the police were in the process of identifying those who had indulged in violence, through videos and news clips of TV channels.

In all, the police resorted to lathi-charge in 13 areas of Bengaluru city and lobbed tear gas shells in another 16 areas to curb violence, he said.

Pointing out that curfew had been clamped in 16 areas of the city, the Home Minister said Bengaluru city Police Commissioner would take a call on lifting the curfew after reviewing the law and order situation.