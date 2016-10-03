Acting on a complaint by an insurance company for allegedly issuing disability certificates by exaggerating injuries, the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) has suspended for two years the KMC registration of Laxminarayana K., professor and Head of the Department of Pharmacology in Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

KMC president H. Veerabhadrappa told The Hindu that Dr. Laxminarayana, who also practised in his private clinic at Parimala Complex near S.P. Circle in Ballari, had been issuing disability certificates to accident victims for insurance claims under the Motor Vehicles Act by exaggerating injuries. He was also allegedly making false deposition before the court to corroborate his certification.

That’s not all. The doctor also did assessment of non-existing disability in several cases, thereby violating medical ethics. KMC member T.A. Veerabhadraiah said two complaints were registered in KMC by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company in 2013.

“The KMC conducted an inquiry and found the charges were true. Hence, the order suspending his registration for two years has been issued,” he said. “We hope this will be a deterrent to those who indulge in such malpractises,” he added.