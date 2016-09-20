Tension prevailed at Krishnappa Nagar near HSR Layout for sometime following the murder of the vice-president of Halanayakanahalli village panchayat, allegedly by his relatives, in the wee hours of Tuesday. Manjunath was returning home from his field on his motorcycle when an armed gang intercepted and hacked him to death.

The family members of Manjunath accused his cousin of being responsible for the murder and attacked his house. Though the house was locked, enraged family members smashed window panes and damaged the door.

The HSR Layout police rushed to the spot and deployed additional forces to ensure law and order .