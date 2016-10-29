The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation will organise a Vigilance Awareness week from October 31 to November 5.

Rajesh Chandra Boddeda, Assistant PF Commissioner (Co-ord), Bengaluru Region, in a release, said that in order to affirm the commitment, the EPFO has set up a vigilance cell in regional office, Bengaluru to facilitate the public to file any kind of complaints relating to extension of EPF benefits as well as allegations of any nature against the functioning of the office.

Public could file their complaints directly addressed to Maneesh Agnihotri, RPFC-1, Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, No. 13, Raja Rammohan Roy Road, Bengaluru - 560025, the release stated.