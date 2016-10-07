Veteran athletics coach V.R. Beedu will not receive the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) Lifetime Achievement Award, despite getting the nod from the award selection committee members.

Former international athlete Uday Prabhu, a member of the selection committee, said, “Mr. Beedu’s name was on top of our list. He was our unanimous choice. We are shocked. If Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports is intent on making its own decisions, then what is the need for a selection committee?”

Retired sportspersons Syed Kirmani (committee chief and former cricketer), Suma Shirur (shooter), A.B. Subbaiah (hockey) and Elvira Britto (hockey) are the other panel members. John Christopher (swimming) and R. Shivanand (wrestling) have been selected for the honour, which will be bestowed upon them at a function in Mysuru on Friday. Mr. Beedu (69), who has imparted fitness training not only to track and field athletes, but also to celebrated cricketers like Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid, took it on the chin.

“A few days ago, I was told by Kirmani and Prabhu that they had recommended my name. This has come as a surprise, but I’m not disappointed. Life goes on,” said Mr. Beedu, whose coaching career is now into its fifth decade.

A miffed N. Chandrashekar Rai, Honourary Secretary, Karnataka Athletics Association, demanded an inquiry and threatened to take the matter to court. “Mr. Beedu has spent more time as a coach than the entire life span of the two award winners,” Mr. Rai remarked.

When contacted, DYES Joint Director M.S. Ramesh refused to comment.