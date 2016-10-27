Cities » Bengaluru

Vetaran journalist M.B. Singh passes away

Veteran journalist M.B. Singh (91) died at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Singh served as editor of Prajavani and was instrumental in launching Sudha (weekly) and Mayura ( monthly) magazines. He worked for Mathrubhumi and also for Varta of Veerakesari Seetharama Shastry. He joined Prajavani as a war correspondent in 1953 and was the first journalist to cover the liberation of Goa. He was presented the Karnataka Rajyotsava award (1989) and the Madhyama Academy award (1984) for his contributions to journalism. According to family sources, his body will be donated to M.S. Ramaiah Medical College Hospital.

