A lorry and a bus were seized after they were found bearing fake number plates — interchanging number plates of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu —during checks by the Transport Department here on Thursday.

Following tensions between the two States over the Cauvery river water sharing row, many vehicles have been changing their number plates at the border for “security” reasons post the September 12 violence in the city. On Thursday, a private bus – originally with a Tamil Nadu number plate – was found in the State under a false Karnataka number plate. Similarly, a lorry– originally with a Karnataka number plate was found attempting to enter Tamil Nadu with a fake T.N. plate.

Over 600 vehicles were checked for violations, including plying without permits or emission certificates or insurances, by special squads of the Transport Department near Jigani Cross, Nice Road, Bennerghatta Road and surrounding areas.

A total of 100 vehicles were booked, and 50 seized, said officials.

A T.N. bus with a Karnataka number plate and a Karntaka lorry with a T.N. registration were seized