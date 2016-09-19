Two bike-borne men set fire to five vehicles parked outside houses creating panic among the residents of Jayanagar II Block on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. near Ashoka Pillar. The men went around the fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth cross setting fire to the vehicles— four motorcycles and a car. However, residents rushed out and doused the fire, before the fire and emergency service personnel could arrive.

Special teams formed

“It is suspected that the miscreants were in an inebriated condition and committed the offence to create panic in the area. However, the exact motive will be known only after their arrests. Special teams have been formed to nab them,” a senior police officer said.

The police have obtained the CCTV footage, the officer said.

According to the police, the accused also allegedly attacked a security guard of one of the houses for raising an alarm.

Patrolling intensified

Meanwhile, the Siddapura police have intensified the patrolling in the area to maintain law and order.