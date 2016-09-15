The Karnataka State Higher Education Council has announced that all the universities should start a certificate course and a postgraduate diploma in cyber forensics and information security.

While the certificate course has been designed for a duration of six months, the postgraduate diploma is a 12-month programme focussing on cyber forensics and information security.

However, the council is yet to be decide when thenew courses will be introduced in the curriculum.

Some of the topics that will be covered are computer networks and communications, cyber laws and cyber policies, mobile device forensics lab, and application and web security lab.

Preserving and recovering digital evidence will also be taught to the students.

“While there has been an increase in computer and gadget usage, there has also been an increase in the cyber crime rate.

“So we need more skilled people who can understand issues pertaining to this,” said S.S. Shylaja, Head of the Department, Information Science and Technology, PES University, who was part of the committee that drafted the syllabus for the courses.

The courses have been designed to ensure that students will not only be trained to understand what went wrong after the crime, but also understand how to prevent cyber crimes by making the software more secure.

Krithika S., a second year B.A. student said that introducing these courses as credit courses will also be useful to students from non-IT backgrounds.

“We use computer and various social networking sites actively and are often victims of cyber crime or harassment. Knowing the technical aspects and laws pertaining to this will surely help us,” she said.

Students will be trained to understand what went wrong and also how to prevent cyber crimes