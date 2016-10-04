Doddakallasandra Government School off Kanakapura Road, which wore a festive look on Sunday during the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, resembled a riot-hit zone when its students and staff returned on Monday morning.

To their shock, they found six well-maintained trees on the nearly three-acre campus chopped down. Furthermore, the school’s toilet doors and water tanks were vandalised and its electricity and water connections disengaged, most likely late on Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday.

This is not the first time vandals have struck the school. According to the authorities, there have been two previous attempts to damage school property.

The campus, which houses a higher primary school and a high school, is surrounded by empty sites and a stone quarry unit. As many as 249 students study in the high school and the model primary school, established in 2009.

“We have no idea who has done this. In fact, the school was open on Sunday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. We suspect that the incident took place late last night or early this morning,” said R. Suresh Nayak, headmaster of the high school, who has lodged a complaint with the Subramanyapura police. “The miscreants even tried to break open the office room that had all the records and computers. But thankfully, they did not manage to.”

Nandini M., a class 10 student who was one of the first to reach the school on Monday, said, “I came early to study for my mid-term exam and saw the damage. I immediately informed the teachers.”

Vijay S., a class 7 student who, over the past one-and-a-half years, had nurtured one of the axed trees, a Badami, was inconsolable. “As we had water shortage at school, I would wash my hands under the tree so that it would get some water,” he said. His teachers consoled him and encouraged him to adopt another tree, but he refused, vowing to nurture the axed Badami tree back to life.

Classes go on

Amid the broken trees, damaged toilet doors and a broken wall, classes continued at the school on Monday. Sukanya B., headmistress of the primary school, said they did not want to cancel any more classes, given the number of days lost this academic year owing to various reasons.

Meanwhile, N. Venkatesh, Block Education Officer, South Range 1, held a meeting with locals on Monday and chalked out a plan to improve security around the school.