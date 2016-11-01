Adding a filmy touch to the protests against the proposed steel flyover project, Kannada film director Pawan Kumar — of U-turn fame — has jumped into the fray to lend his support to citizens and activists opposing the project.

The director has announced a short film contest —Steel Flyover Yaake Beda(Why we don’t want the steel flyover) — and invited film students and enthusiasts to make a one-minute film arguing against the project. “The best three films will be rewarded by allowing their makers to be part of my team for my next film. But more than a contest this is to explore the negative impacts of the steel flyover and spread the message,” said Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar’s recent hit U-turn had highlighted the traffic menace on Bengaluru’s Double Road flyover, and shortly after, the authorities had fixed the problem. Even Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials were asked to watch the film to understand the problems faced by motorists using the flyover. Mr. Kumar says a film can be an effective tool to take up social urban causes. “The contest is both a self-exploration exercise as well as a campaign....,” he added.