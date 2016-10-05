The University of Agricultural Sciences – Bengaluru (UAS-B) has invited applications from farmers for district-level awards.

The award will be given to best farmer, best woman farmer and best young (male and female separately) farmer at the Krishi Mela to be organised by the UAS-B. The last date to submit application is October 8, a press release said.

Applications can be downloaded from www.uasbanglore.edu.in or collected from Assistant Directors of agriculture department of respective taluks, the release added.